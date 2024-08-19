Remnants of Storm Ernesto heading for Wexford

An unseasonably wet and windy week is in store for Wexford.

There’s the chance of ex-hurricane Ernesto tracking to Ireland through Wednesday night.

That would bring strong winds and heavy rain.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there’s no end in sight to the unsettled conditions:

“Wednesday night into Thursday morning and that will be followed then by the potential of another low pressure system on Thursday night into Friday morning so on an unseasonably windy week with some spells of heavy rain.”

