Investment in Taghmon Town Centre First Team

Taghmon has been allocated €10,000 towards the establishment of a Town Centre First Team.

Town Centre First aims to create towns that function as viable, vibrant and attractive locations for people to live, work and visit.

Wexford County Council are hosting a drop-in information session in the Taghmon Action Group building on Monday 26th August from 2pm to 6pm.

Locals are encouraged to drop in and get involved to contribute to the development of the team in Taghmon.

Welcoming the news, Cathaoirleach of Rosslare Municipal District and Chair of the Taghmon Town Centre First Team, Cllr Jim Codd said:

‘I am looking forward to working closely with the Taghmon community and the new Town Team in starting a process that will strengthen Taghmon Town Centre and enhance the lives of the residents of Taghmon and surrounding areas. It is an opportunity to develop on the fantastic community development work that has been ongoing in Taghmon and I look forward to working with all groups including Taghmon Action group who have done fantastic work in the Town and area.’

