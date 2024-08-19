Back to News

Investment in Taghmon Town Centre First Team

AuthorAJ Walsh

To ensure that as broad a representation as possible sit on the Taghmon Town Centre First Team, Wexford County Council are hosting a drop-in information session in the Taghmon Action Group (TAG) building on Monday 26th August from 2pm to 6pm, we are encouraging local people to express an interest in serving on the Taghmon Town Team.

Taghmon has been allocated €10,000 towards the establishment of a Town Centre First Team.

Town Centre First aims to create towns that function as viable, vibrant and attractive locations for people to live, work and visit.

Locals are encouraged to drop in and get involved to contribute to the development of the team in Taghmon.

Welcoming the news, Cathaoirleach of Rosslare Municipal District and Chair of the Taghmon Town Centre First Team, Cllr Jim Codd said:

‘I am  looking forward to working closely with the Taghmon community and the new Town Team in starting a process that will strengthen Taghmon Town Centre and enhance the lives of the residents of Taghmon and surrounding areas.  It is an opportunity to develop on the fantastic community development work that has been ongoing in Taghmon and I look forward to working with all groups including Taghmon Action group who have done fantastic work in the Town and area.’

