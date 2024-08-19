Wexford Racing News: JJ Slevin rides two winners a day apart

JJ Slevin rode his second winner in a little over 24 hours when partnering the Joseph O’Brien-trained Prairie Angel to a narrow success in the three-year-old maiden hurdle at Ballinrobe on Monday.

Owned in partnership by Sean Sweeney and Kieran O’Hare, the 9/4 chance came with his challenge after the final hurdle and led in the dying strides to beat the Edward Buckley-trained Ceol Draiochta, at odds of 14/1, by half a length with Noel Meade’s 15/8 favourite a length and a quarter back in third place.

Slevin had been on the mark on the Stuart Crawford-trained Step Out at Downpatrick a day earlier.

The John Berry-trained Cruisin Susan followed up on her previous week’s success at Wexford when winning the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle at Tramore on Thursday evening.

Again ridden by the trainer’s son and namesake, the Anna Berry-owned 4/1 favourite came from off the pace to led after the final hurdle and he stayed on well to win by a length and a quarter from the Philip Rothwell-trained Beechroad Winnie which was ridden by Camolin’s James O’Sullivan.

Cruisin Susan was wining for the second time in six days.

Tomhaggard jockey Tiernan Roche-Power rode his first winner as a professional when partnering the Philip Rothwell-trained Miss Lia to take the two-mile five-furlong mares’ maiden hurdle at Tramore on Friday evening.

The 9/2 chance led at the second-last hurdle and went clear to win by four lengths from the Alan McIntyre-trained 11/2 chance Mazza’s Mahler.

Roche-Power rode seven winners on the racecourse during his days as an amateur rider.

The Eamonn Delany-trained Mater Matuta won her third race at Tramore when landing the two-mile handicap hurdle on Sunday.

Ridden by Jordan Gainford, the 3/1 favourite led at the second-last hurdle and held off Denise Foster’s Banada Bridge, a 10/1 chance, by half a length.

Gainford has been on board for each of the eight-year-olds wins. Lake Chad won the two and three-quarter-mile handicap chase for Sean O’Keeffe and trainer Philip Fenton.

Owned by Eileen Moore, the 15/2 chance went clear before the second-last fence and ran out a 13-length winner from Philip Rothwell’s Natural Breeze.

Upcoming Fixtures

Roscommon – Tuesday, August 20 (First Race 5.20pm)

Sligo – Wednesday, August 21 (First Race 5.08pm)

Leopardstown – Thursday, August 22 (First Race 4.50pm)

Killarney – Thursday, August 22 (First Race 4.33pm)

Killarney – Friday, August 23 (First Race 5.10pm)

Kilbeggan – Friday, August 23 (First Race 4.50pm)

Curragh – Saturday, August 24 (First Race 1.45pm)

Killarney – Saturday, August 24 (First Race 2.30pm)

Naas – Sunday, August 25 (First Race 1.57pm)

