Renovated Tirlán FarmLife branch officially opened in Clonroche

Tirlán FarmLife has officially opened its newly renovated and rebranded Clonroche branch, the latest in the farmer-owned cooperative’s 52-strong local branch network to benefit from an €11 million investment programme.

Chairperson, John Murphy, welcomed local suppliers, customers and members of the wider community to the official opening, saying: “Over the past year we’ve undergone a rebrand of our branches – breathing new life into our full branch network under the Tirlán CountryLife and Tirlán FarmLife brands and elevating the experience for customers in our stores.

“Clonroche is a strategically important area for us and this investment in revitalising the store is a testament to that. Not only do we have our Tirlán FarmLife store in Clonroche but we also have our Grain Feed Mill a short distance down the road. It is one of two Tirlán grain mills. Grain from here is transported as far as Japan, Dubai and Mongolia; all showcasing the impact and importance of Clonroche to the whole Tirlán network.

“This is an excellent location and the new investment sees a greatly enhanced retail experience and wider range of goods, combined with an excellent knowledgeable team that are embedded in their community.”

Speaking to the excellent team of people working in Tirlán FarmLife Clonroche, John Murply added: “Great credit goes to our manager here, Evian Ryan, and his team. They have done a terrific job; you can put all the infrastructure in the world in place and unless you have the right people on the ground, it won’t work.”

Branch Manager, Evian Ryan, welcomed guests to the official opening saying: “The support this branch gets is amazing and thank you to all our customers and all of the community. The reaction has been incredible and we look forward to a great future here in Clonroche.”

Local board member, Robert Barron, paid tribute to everyone involved in the local investment programme. “It’s great to see the newly renovated store open; its positive impact stretches beyond just the farming community and into the local community.”

