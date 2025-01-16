Residents urged to sign up for local water outage alerts

Councillor Darragh McDonald from Gorey has welcomed the launch of a new water outage map, allowing people to check for disruptions in their area.

Speaking to South East Radio News he said that regardless of the debate over the transfer of water services to Irish Water, the key issue is ensuring that water services are managed effectively, similar to utilities like electricity.

He has criticised recent water outages, particularly those that were planned without prior notice, which he believes caused unnecessary inconvenience for residents and businesses.

He is calling for better communication, urging water companies to provide advance notice of outages and update the map with real-time information.

Cllr. McDonald encouraged residents to sign up for local alerts

