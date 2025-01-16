Scenes likened to 9-11 in LA as we get first hand update on events there

Firefighters have battled intense winds and dry conditions for eight days as two massive wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles.

With winds forecast to persist through Thursday, officials have urged residents to stay alert and be ready to evacuate. The fires have already claimed at least 25 lives, destroyed over 12,000 homes, and displaced up to 200,000 people.

Aisling Bowyer, speaking from Los Angeles, shared her personal account on Morning Mix today of the catastrophic wildfires devastating the area. She and her family have been helping displaced friends by offering shelter in Las Vegas, while remaining concerned about the ongoing fires near their home in Palos Verdes, which so far has been spared.

The fires, compounded by strong winds and dry conditions, have caused extensive damage, with many residents evacuated, schools closed, and homes destroyed. Aisling described the scene as surreal, likening it to the aftermath of 9/11 with ash covering cars. While she hasn’t heard of any loss of life among those she knows, some residents have tragically lost pets.

The winds, particularly the Santa Ana winds, have made fighting the fires even more challenging. Although some fires, like those near Pasadena and Hollywood, are under control, others, such as the Palisades fire, remain only partially contained. The ongoing winds, combined with the dry conditions, are preventing full containment. Aisling expressed concern that arson could be involved, making no area truly safe.

Despite the devastation, she remains hopeful that the fires will subside once the winds calm. The weather in Los Angeles has not been excessively hot but is very dry, and the region has not seen rain during its usual rainy season. These factors, along with strong winds, are the main obstacles for firefighters.

As a general manager of a tennis club, Aisling has been focused on keeping her family and colleagues safe while continuing to manage the club. Fortunately, her area remains about nine miles away from the flames, but the strong winds remain a significant threat.

She ended the chat by thanking Ray Quigley, who helped set up the interview, for his friendship and support over the years.

