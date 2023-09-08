Respite service to reopen from today in North Wexford

Following Mondays meeting with the Disabilities Minister, Anne Rabbitte, it has been confirmed that Saint Aidan’s respite services will be reopened from today.

Services had been suspended without warning in May of this year due to funding and staffing issues.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne has confirmed that services will be reinstated:

“Its very welcome news that as and from today respite services will be reopen at St. Aidan’s respite centre. These are much needed services for families in the North Wexford area. We are committed to looking at and addressing some of the long term funding issues.”

Leas-Chathaoirleach of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal Council Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin welcomed the news :

“This is a massive relief to the 140 service users and their families. Id like to commend the parents for keeping the pressure on over the past few months. The government needs to address the issue of pay inequality for services such as St.Aidans as a matter of urgency, and ensure that pay rates match those throughout the HSE. Otherwise we’ll be back here again shortly, and that is something that cannot be allowed to happen!”

