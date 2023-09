For a community shaken by grief, a book of condolences will be open from 1 o clock today in Kilmore Parish in County Wexford.

Paul and Mary O’Reilly from Kilmore were holidaying in Rome when they were hit by a car at lunchtime yesterday.

Fr Pat Mernagh says that this is a way for people to offer their name to the list of people wanting to express their sorrow to the family.

