Revenue seize alcohol and cash worth over €110,000 at Rosslare Europort

Yesterday (28/02/2024), Revenue officers were granted two three-month cash detention orders by Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Gorey District Court.

This followed two seizures of €10,210, in cash, and a small amount of foreign currency at Rosslare Europort. The discovery was made as a result of risk profiling when Revenue officers searched a van which was scheduled to board a ferry to Cherbourg, France. The foreign currency seized consisted of 1,358 Romanian Leu and 2,800 Moldovan Leu.

Two men in their 20s were questioned in relation to these seizures.Seperately, on Monday (26/02/2023), as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized over 25,000 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort.

The illicit alcohol, branded ‘Stella Artois’, ‘Carlsberg’, ‘Perla’, ‘Kestrel’, ‘Kronenbourg’ and ‘OJ Strong’, has a retail value of over €100,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €47,000.

The consignment had arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. The driver of the load has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

