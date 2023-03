There will be a road closure on the Enniscorthy to New Ross road this afternoon to remove a truck that veered off the road and into a ditch last night.

The road between Corcoran’s Cross and Palace will be closed from 3pm to 5pm and Gardaí say diversions will be in place for motorists at the time.

No-one was injured following the incident last night and the closure is to facilitate the removal of the truck from the area.