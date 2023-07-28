Rolling closures of fire stations will begin again today across Co. Wexford

As of this morning the rolling closures of fire stations will begin again. SIPTU say it’s because of management’s refusal in most counties to accept their contingency plan for emergency cover. The dispute is over pay, conditions and working hours.

See below the full details of where the closures will be:

Friday – New Ross, Gorey

Saturday – Wexford, Bunclody

Sunday – Enniscorthy, Gorey

Monday – New Ross, Bunclody

Tuesday – Wexford, Enniscorthy

Wednesday – Bunclody, New Ross

Thursday – Gorey, Wexford

Any emergency fire calls for closed stations will be taken by next nearest brigade. SIPTU say “if the local authority accept the terms of our emergency cover plan while on strike it will immediately stop the closures.”