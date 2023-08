Residents in a housing estate in Wexford Town are expressing their outrage after increasing anti-social behaviour in the area.

It comes after videos circulated online last night of an Armed Garda Response Unit attending a house in Belvedere Estate after disruptive behaviour was reported to Gardaí by locals.

Wexford Gardaí confirmed to South East Radio that a man in his 30’s was arrested last night and was brought to Wexford Garda Station.

The man was before the courts this morning.