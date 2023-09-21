Rosslare Europort named European Ferry Port of the Year

Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford has been named European Ferry Port of the year at the 2023 European Ferry Shipping Summit in Malmo, Sweden.

It is the first time the award has been won by an Irish port, and it follows a transformational period in the port’s development, with a more than six-fold increase in direct European sailings since Brexit, and record freight and passenger volumes being recorded.

Rosslare Europort was the only port in Ireland to record growth in the first six months of the 2023, on top of the record growth recorded over the previous two year period. Direct European services have increased from six to 38 over the past three years, and now directly connect Rosslare with ports including Bilbao, Cherbourg, Dunkirk, Le Havre and Zeebrugge

The award also reflects the further ambitious plans underway at Rosslare Europort, with investment projects at the port comprise Port, OPW and road infrastructure developments

