Rosslare Harbour RNLI assists man on fishing boat that develops engine problems off Ballytrent Beach

Rosslare Harbour RNLI came to the aid of a man after his 16 ft inflatable fishing boat got into difficulty off Ballytrent Beach on Tuesday 2 May.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat by the Irish Coast Guard shortly before 6pm. The lifeboat under Coxswain Eamonn O’Rourke and six crew members onboard, launched at 6pm and made its way to the scene.

Weather conditions at the time were described as fine and dry with a slight wind and calm seas.

Once on scene, the crew observed that the man was safe and well. Having assessed the situation, a decision was made to tow the vessel to the nearest safe port at St Helen’s Harbour.

Speaking following the call out, Jamie Ryan, Rosslare Harbour RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: ‘We were delighted to be of assistance this evening and bring the man safely back to shore. We would remind anyone planning a trip to sea to always wear a lifejacket, always carry a means of communication such as a mobile phone or VHF radio. Always let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back. Should you get into difficulty or see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

The lifeboat crew on this call out were Coxswain Eamonn O’Rourke, Mechanic Michael Nicholas and crew members Keith Miller, Padraig Quirke, Keith Morris, Seamus Macdonald and Paul McCormack.