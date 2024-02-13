Rosslare Harbour RNLI comes to the assistance of a fishing vessel with 5 crew aboard

The Rosslare Harbour lifeboat was tasked by the Coast Guard at 5.26 pm on Sunday. The lifeboat was launched at 5.45 pm and reached the scene 2 miles North of Rosslare Harbour.

A 15 metre long fishing vessel had an entangled propellor. Having assessed the situation and consulted with the 5 crew on board, a decision was made to tow the vessel to Rosslare Harbour. A tow line was secured, and the vessel was safely towed to the Harbour.

The lifeboat then returned to the pen for refuelling and wash down.

The crew of the rescued vessel were wearing flotation devices and were unharmed.

The weather was clear with slight seas and good visibility.

The lifeboat volunteer crew were Coxswain, Keith Miller. Mechanic, Mick Nicholas. Navigator, Andrew Ironside. Crew: Paul McCormack, Eoghan Quirke, Ronan Hill, Seán Cullen

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Jamie Ryan, commended the fishing vessel crew for wearing their flotation safety devices and for carrying communication equipment. He said that it is essential that sailors and fishers contact the Coast Guard when in difficulty.

Related