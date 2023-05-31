Rosslare Harbour RNLI comes to the assistance of a sailing yacht

The Rosslare Harbour lifeboat was tasked by the Coast Guard at 2.27 pm on Tuesday the 30th of May. The lifeboat was launched at 2.45 pm and reached the scene in Ballytrent Bay at 2.55 pm.

A 44 ft long sailing yacht had developed mechanical problems. Having assessed the situation and consulted with the three crew on board, a decision was made to tow the vessel to Rosslare Harbour.A tow line was secured at 3 pm and the vessel was safely dropped alongside at 3.50 pm.

All three yacht crew were wearing flotation devices and were unharmed.Once the yacht was safely berthed, the lifeboat returned to the station at 4.15 pm for refuelling and wash down.

The sea was rough in a force 6 to 7 north-easterly wind. Visiblilty was good.The lifeboat volunteer crew were: Coxswain, Micheál Ferguson. Mechanic, Mick Nicholas. Paul McCormack, Dave McCusker, Keith Morris, Peter Carr, Conor Barry.

Rosslare Harbour RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Jamie Ryan, stressed the importance of wearing proper flotation devices and having good communication equipment when at sea.