The Wexford public are being warned not to light fires or barbecues in public places this summer.

It comes as Fire services battled 3 fires at raven point over the last number of days.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has increased ground crews on fire patrol and has ramped up aerial monitoring.

Senior assistant fire officer Darren Bucannon said the weather looks to remain dry for at least another week so he has urged the public to be aware.