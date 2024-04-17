Rosslare Harbour RNLI comes to the rescue of a lone sailor

Rosslare Harbour RNLI was alerted by a concerned member of the public that a 22 foot yacht appeared to be drifting towards rocks at the mouth of the Boatsafe adjacent to Rosslare Europort, on 15 April 2024.

Launch Authority,Tony Kehoe, alerted the volunteer lifeboat crew, who launched the All-Weather Lifeboat at 9.15 am.

Upon arrival at the scene and in consultation with the lone crew member, it was decided to attach a line to the yacht.

This was successfully completed and the yacht was towed to a safe mooring. The crew member was unharmed.The Lifeboat arrived back to its berth at 11 am and was washed down and refuelled.

The volunteer crew was: Coxswain, Keith Miller. Mechanic, Mick Nicholas. Crew: Keith Morris, Paul McCormack, Dave McCusker.

Launch Authority, Tony Kehoe commended James Walsh – a Rosslare Harbour resident – for his vigilance

Related