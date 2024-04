Manchester City’s quest to retain the Champions League title continues tonight.

They’re level at three goals apiece with Real Madrid ahead of their quarter-final second leg at the Etihad.

England international Jude Bellingham is poised to feature for the visitors – and says he’s confident they can get the job done.

Arsenal are also in action – their tie with Bayern Munich is level at 2-all ahead of the second leg in Germany.

Both games kick off at 8pm.