Rosslare Harbour wreath laying ceremony

On June 16th, Rosslare Harbour RNLI volunteers, past, present and future, assembled at the Watch Box on the Bank and then marched to The Memorial Garden where a wreath was laid to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI. And to remember and honour those no longer with us.

It was a solemn and dignified occasion, held as part of the annual Rosslare Festival programme. The wreath was laid by former Rosslare Harbour RNLI Coxswain, Fergus Wickham and Coxswain Eamon O’Rourke.

Earlier, the all-weather lifeboat and the Y Boat, had stood off The Lagoon to witness the blessing of the boats by Father Diarmuid Desmond, PP. A Flare was also released.

