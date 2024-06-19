Gorey Councillor speaks out on EU Migration Pact

Votes will be held today on whether Ireland should opt-in to the EU Migration Pact.

It would see a number of measures adopted, including legally-binding process times for dealing with applications for asylum.

During a five hour Dail debate last night Taoiseach Simon Harris described it as a ‘united effort across Europe’ which has been too long divided on the issue of migration.

However it’s been angrily criticised in many quarters, as taking ‘a heavy handed approach’.

Gorey Sinn Fein Councillor Fionntain O Suilleabhain says it makes a joke of Irish Sovereignty

