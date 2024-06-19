2 Wexford Locals Receive Prestigious Fulbright Awards to the USA

The Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and the Embassy of the United States of America in Dublin are pleased to announce 21 Fulbright Irish Awardees for 2024-2025. Recipients were presented with Awards at a ceremony in Iveagh House last night.

The Fulbright bilateral exchange programme has facilitated academic and cultural exchanges and strengthened Ireland-U.S. relations since 1957. The programme has a reputation for selecting exceptional candidates from across Ireland to study and work in disciplines ranging from health, science, technology and business to culture, the arts and the Irish language. Academics, professionals, students and scholars will research, study, teach and collaborate with experts at leading U.S. institutions. Their innovative research will have lasting impacts for society.

From August 2024 to August 2025, Fulbright Irish Scholars, Students and Professionals will attend diverse institutions ranging from the University of Puerto Rico, New York University and the University of Maine to the University of Colorado Denver, The New School and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Awardees will research an exciting range of fields including urban studies, literature, information science, public health, fine arts, political science, engineering, physics, pharmacology, journalism, and genetics. Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistants (FLTAs) will teach the Irish language at such universities as Davidson-Davie Community College, Catholic University of America, the University of Montana, and the University of Notre Dame to name a few.

Irish awardees will serve as cultural ambassadors in the U.S. and share their knowledge, ideas and experience when they return home. Inspired by the mission and ethos of the Fulbright Commission, they will strengthen connections between the U.S. and Ireland and contribute to creating a global culture of understanding that is vital in today’s ever more polarised world.

The Fulbright Irish Awards will open on 29th August, 2024. Interested candidates should visit www.fulbright.ie for more information.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and at the Department of Education, Thomas Byrne T.D., said…

“The Fulbright Programme plays a crucial role in sustaining the close relationship that the United States and Ireland enjoy. As Fulbright Awardees across all disciplines embark on academic and cultural exchanges across the U.S., they serve as ambassadors for Ireland, forging academic links through innovative research, building global understanding, and representing the best of the island of Ireland. Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistants teach the Irish language, embody Irish culture and share their learnings upon return. The Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and the Department of Foreign Affairs proudly support this programme. I extend my sincere congratulations to the 2024-2025 Fulbright Irish Awardees.”

U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Mike Clausen, said…

“Fulbright is the largest and most prestigious international educational and cultural exchange program in the world. It plays an essential role in strengthening ties between the United States and Ireland and fostering mutual understanding. Through educational and cultural exchanges, Fulbright awardees work together toward common goals and finding solutions to global issues, ensuring that

the spirit of transatlantic friendship continues to thrive. I warmly wish this year’s awardees every success.”

Chair of the Fulbright Commission Ireland Board, Professor Paul Donnelly, said…

“As Chair of the Fulbright Ireland Board, I am delighted to congratulate the recipients of the 2024-2025 Fulbright Irish Awards. In a year that saw the Commission award Fulbright Public Service Awards to Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Dr. Anthony Fauci, so too do Fulbright awardees represent the core Fulbright values of meticulous, innovative and high-quality research and teaching in service to the public good. As they begin their cultural and educational exchanges in the U.S., awardees join a distinguished global network of Fulbright alumni, experts, peers and colleagues who have achieved success and accolades in all disciplines. I wish the new awardees an enjoyable and fruitful experience in the United States.”

Executive Director of the Fulbright Commission in Ireland, Dr Dara FitzGerald, said…

“Each year, I take pride in the outstanding, passionate recipients of the Fulbright Irish Awards, and I’m filled with renewed hope and optimism for their service to Ireland. This year is no different. Fulbrighters create an impact not only through innovative research, teaching, or study, but through immersing themselves in the culture of a country and sharing their knowledge and ideas when they return home. I am certain that the empathy, understanding and passion of the Irish awardees will contribute to a global culture of understanding in today’s increasingly polarised world. Comhghairdeas to our new awardees!

The Commission is deeply grateful for the 67 years of support from our partners, stakeholders and sponsors, including the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in Dublin, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

I wish to thank our Irish award sponsors: Health Research Board; Environmental Protection Agency; Geological Survey Ireland; National University of Ireland; Teagasc; the Creative Ireland Programme; notable U.S. Institutions such as the Exploratorium, the Smithsonian, the Harry Ransom Center and Boston College, Florida Polytechnic University, the University of Southern California, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School; and Irish institutions such as University College Cork, Technological University of the Shannon, Technological University of Dublin, AMBER Research, University College Dublin, Dublin City University, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Galway, Maynooth University, University of Limerick, Science Foundation Ireland, Atlantic Technological University, Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies, and the Hugh Lane Gallery. I would also like to acknowledge our growing relationship with the Technological Universities in Ireland.”

