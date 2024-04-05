Rosslare to benefit from Uisce Éireann’s water mains replacement programme

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Wexford County Council is replacing 2.7km of old damaged water mains with new modern pipes in Rosslare to provide a more reliable water supply and reduce high levels of leakage.

The section of works, starting this week will take place from the junction of the N25 with the R740 to the outskirts of Rosslare at Mauritiustown. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The works will be carried out by Wexford County Council in conjunction with Uisce Éireann and are expected to be completed by the end of May.

Commenting on the project, Joe Carroll, Uisce Éireann said “Old and damaged water mains remain a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across County Wexford, causing low pressure and supply disruption. Replacing these old water mains in poor condition in Rosslare will eliminate existing leaks and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

Joe added: “This essential work is part of a significant investment by Uisce Éireann to improve the water network across the country, prioritising investment where it is needed most enabling these communities to thrive.”

This project is one example of how Uisce Éireann is working in partnership with Wexford County Council to reduce leaks every day. Fixing leaks can be complicated. We have over 63,000 km of water pipes underground in Ireland – enough to circle the earth one and a half times. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2022 it was 37%. We are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the project and to minimise impact on the community, areas of work will be limited to short sections. Traffic management will be in place And local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs. Uisce Éireann understands that this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

For more information visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie

