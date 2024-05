Wexford County Council has a new Chief Executive

Eddie Taaffe was formally approved in the position at a special council meeting on Monday afternoon following a recruitment process

He had been Interim CEO since Tom Enright’s retirement in February

A native of Wexford, Eddie Taaffe first joined the County Council in 1997 as an Assistant Engineer in the Environment Section.

Since then he has held various posts and the new CEO will be joining Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix on Tuesday

