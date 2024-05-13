Funding confirmed for two New Ross Rural Regeneration and Development Projects

Two projects in New Ross that are to receive €2,331,825 in funding for projects that will completely transform the town, with a view to improving and enhancing the tourism offering, creating a vibrant and bustling pedestrian centre and linking the town centre to the South East Greenway. These are two of 30 projects allocated funding under this scheme across the country.
€864,884.72 – New Ross Pedestrianisation of Quay Street, part of the town’s Historic Quarter. This project will transform the strategically located and historic Quay Street into a vibrant pedestrianised centre connecting the urban quarter to the South East Greenway.
€1,466,941 – Dunbrody Visitor Centre Tourism Facilities. This project will enhance and expand the Dunbrody Visitor Centre to provide improved visitor and staff facilities including a roof terrace giving expansive views of the River Barrow and Emigrant Park.
The investment is being provided under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) with a particular emphasis on the revitalisation of rural town centres, which is a key objective of the Our Rural Future and Town Centre First Policies. The money is aimed at revitalising town centres and to attract people back to live, work and visit rural areas.