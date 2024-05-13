Funding confirmed for two New Ross Rural Regeneration and Development Projects

Two projects in New Ross that are to receive €2,331,825 in funding for projects that will completely transform the town, with a view to improving and enhancing the tourism offering, creating a vibrant and bustling pedestrian centre and linking the town centre to the South East Greenway. These are two of 30 projects allocated funding under this scheme across the country.

€864,884.72 – New Ross Pedestrianisation of Quay Street, part of the town’s Historic Quarter. This project will transform the strategically located and historic Quay Street into a vibrant pedestrianised centre connecting the urban quarter to the South East Greenway.

€1,466,941 – Dunbrody Visitor Centre Tourism Facilities. This project will enhance and expand the Dunbrody Visitor Centre to provide improved visitor and staff facilities including a roof terrace giving expansive views of the River Barrow and Emigrant Park.

The investment is being provided under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) with a particular emphasis on the revitalisation of rural town centres, which is a key objective of the Our Rural Future and Town Centre First Policies. The money is aimed at revitalising town centres and to attract people back to live, work and visit rural areas.

Welcoming the funding Deputy Paul Kehoe said; “I commend the vision of Wexford County Council in preparing these applications and their tireless efforts in improving our towns across Wexford, making them better places to live and work and creating a destination tourist offering for those living outside of our county. I am really looking forward to seeing this transformation come to fruition in New Ross.”

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD says “I’m delighted that the Government funding confirmed this morning will have a lasting impact on New Ross as this strategic capital funding seeks to further revitalise the town in line with the Government’s Town Centre First Policy. This morning’s funding announcements are in addition to recent examples of Government funding delivering a significant boost for New Ross town including €5.56 million to support the creation of the High Hill Norman Garden, €814,000 to develop the newly opened Emigrant Park on the New Ross quayfront and €500,000 to develop Brennan’s Lane/The Shambles area of the town.”

