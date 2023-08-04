RSA urges road users to share the roads safely this bank holiday weekend – Free coffee for drivers

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging all road users to be vigilant and share the roads responsibly this August bank holiday weekend.

The warning comes following figures recently published by the RSA showing that road deaths in the first half of 2023 are the worst for six years. To date in 2023, 100 people have been killed on our roads, an increase of 11 deaths since last year with 8 killed in the past seven days. Meanwhile, as of 30 July 678 people have been seriously injured on Irish roads, a decrease of 160 from the same period last year*.

Last year, 2 fatalities occurred over the bank holiday period, and an additional 12 occurred throughout the month of August.

The RSA is urging drivers to slow down, look out for vulnerable road users and don’t forget to take breaks on your journey to avoid driver fatigue. Drivers should take greater care and expect to encounter walkers, cyclists, motorcyclists, horse riders and agri-vehicles during the busier period.

People socialising over the weekend are urged to leave theirs car at home and plan ahead to ensure they get home safely. Most drink-driving offences occur the morning after, therefore drivers are reminded not to drive the morning after a night out. It is important to wait until you are safe to drive the morning after drinking, as you may still be over the legal limit and risk losing your licence and a fine, or worse.

The RSA is also reminding drivers to watch out for motorcyclists at junctions, intersections and in their blind spots. Motorcyclists are being reminded that they have less protection than a car driver and to always wear proper personal protection equipment and to ease off the throttle.

Mr Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority said: “This week, we heard about the alarming increase in road deaths in the first half of 2023 and most recently, the tragic loss of life with two young people on Monday evening. My sympathy goes to all families affected by lost loved ones and those injured. No one wants further tragedy and heartbreak this year. We know this bank holiday weekend is high risk, with 14 deaths in the last five years. The roads will be very busy. My appeal is for all road users to share the road safely and be considerate of vulnerable road users. Plan how to travel safely, including after a long weekend. For drivers, please remember to slow down, as weather conditions have been unpredictable this summer, and don’t get behind the wheel if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If it means a taxi or designated driver, choose these options rather than taking a risk.”

This August Bank Holiday Weekend, drivers are being reminded that the RSA and participating Applegreen service stations are providing free cups of coffee to drivers to help drivers stay alert behind the wheel. The offer is available from 2pm to 8pm on Friday 04th and on Monday 7th August. Simply say ‘RSA’ to the till operator to avail of a free coffee. A list of participating stations is available at www.applegreenstores.com/ie/locations