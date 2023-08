A woman has died after getting into difficulty when swimming at Bannow Bay this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that they were alerted to an incident on Bannow Bay, Co. Wexford this morning at approximately 11.30am.

A female (aged in her 60s) was removed from the water and pronounced deceased. The body of the woman was brought to Waterford University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.