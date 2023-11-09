The wife of the President of Ireland Sabina Higgins is receiving treatment for breast cancer.

Yesterday Ms. Higgins, who has family in Wexford ,underwent a successful procedure as part of ongoing treatment which she is receiving for breast cancer.

In a statement from Áras an Uachtaráin Ms. Higgins expressed her sincere thanks to the doctors and medical staff who are providing her with such expert care in her treatment. She added “I would like to take the opportunity of my diagnosis to call on all women to be aware of the symptoms of breast cancer and to seek checks as regularly as they can.It may come as a surprise to many people to learn that the risk of breast cancer increases with age and that 36% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in Ireland are over the age of 70. While BreastCheck screening runs for women up to the age of 69, I would urge all women over the age of 70 of the vital importance of continuing to look for any potential symptoms of breast cancer on a regular basis and to seek medical checks whenever possible.”

