Scholarship programme applications open at SETU

South East Technological University (SETU), alongside its partners at the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI), announces the opening of applications for its annual postgraduate scholarship programme for coaches and football players, past and present.

Representatives of the FAI and PFAI joined the team from SETU’s Department of Sport at its Kilkenny Road campus in Carlow to open applications for the 2024/2025 academic year.

SETU is the only Irish university to offer a postgraduate football scholarship with funding available across 34 postgraduate programmes delivered at SETU’s Kilkenny Road campus in Carlow. Courses available span six of SETU’s departments including engineering, business, science, computing, digital marketing, and humanities and social sciences, at higher diploma and master’s levels.

The scholarship is an excellent opportunity for recipients to progress to postgraduate study while maintaining their sports interests. It also supports athletes in building a skillset and knowledge base that will sustain them throughout their professional lives.

Director of Sport, Donal McNally, said, “I am delighted to open applications for the third year running for SETU’s scholarship programme in partnership with the FAI and PFAI. It is a key aim of the department here at SETU to continue to encourage and support postgraduate study among our athletes. Not only is this of personal benefit to the student, but our university is enriched by the first-hand knowledge and expertise that players, former players, and coaches contribute to the research and learning environment. I want to thank our partners at the FAI and PFAI for their continued support collaboration.”

Will Clarke, League of Ireland Academy Development Manager at the FAI, added: “Balancing football with education is something that the FAI fully endorses and SETU continues to provide the required expertise and support to help players to pursue that through this scholarship programme. Player development is the foundation of everything that we do in Irish football and third level football plays a big part in that with a scholarship programme like this proving to have a hugely positive impact on the lives and careers of its graduates.”

John McGuinness, PFAI Player Executive, commented, “We are delighted to continue the relationship between PFA Ireland, SETU, and the FAI in offering this postgraduate scholarship opportunity for our members. We encourage all our members to consider education as they prepare for their future, whether that lies within or outside the game. PFA Ireland offers a range of initiatives to support members with their transition from playing, and this scholarship is another great opportunity for the right candidates to take the next step on the education ladder.”

Former scholarship recipient, Hannah Tobin Jones, player with the DLR Waves, embarked on her MSc in Strength and Conditioning at SETU. Hannah spoke of her gratitude at the scholarship opportunity and how completing the master’s programme will enhance her ability to progress her career in athletic therapy.

For more information on how to apply, visit setu.ie

