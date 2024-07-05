Ferns enters it’s first week boiling water

Residents in Ferns are now 1 week boiling their water before use.

A second statement received by South East Radio from Irish Water which reads as follows:

Unfortunately, no spokesperson is available. We understand the inconvenience that a Boil Water Notice (BWN) has on the local community and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We are continuing to the investigate the issue and are progressing remedial measures to address the cause of the BWN. We cannot be conclusive about an exact date for lifting the notice, as it is dependent on remedial measures and sampling results. Once remedial measures are complete extensive sampling will be required following which we will consult with the HSE to agree the lifting of the BWN. Please be assured our compliance and operations experts are working to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. Further updates will be issued as soon as they become available.

The Boil Water Notice was first issued last Friday June 28th and comes as traces of “Cryptosporidium” were found in the local supply.

Residents are asked to boil their water before use. Water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing food that’s not being cooked should be boiled and cooled first.

Local resident Ben Bernie was Speaking to South East Radio News & he said situations like this are a reminder of the investment needed in our Water Infrastructure

Irish Water have confirmed to South East Radio that a further statement will be issued later today

