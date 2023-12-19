Scourge of illegal dumping in Wexford to be tackled with drones

The Environment Minister is being urged to approve the use of drones to combat illegal dumping as soon as possible.

The Local Government Management Agency has put together a new code to expand the range of recording devices permitted to surveil dumping.

The new proposal to include body cameras and drones is currently under review by Minister Eamon Ryan.

Fianna Fáil Senator, Malcolm Byrne wants the technology implemented early next year:

“I’m hoping that early next year that those codes will be available to local authorities so that they can roll out CCTV, drones and other technologies to be able to catch environmental criminals.”

This comes as Rosslare Municipal District Councillor, Jim Codd, highlighted the need for cameras in Wexford to as a deterrent for illegal dumping:

“We need to get the cameras out on these black spots. Prosecutions are the only thing that will deter those that have such little regard for our area. There seems to be certain hot spots for dumping, mainly on quiet rural roads.”

A trailer full of rubbish was set on fire in Cleariestown last week and yesterday morning there had been a significant amount of rubbish dumped on a road in Taghmon.

Many are worried that the issue will become more prevalent following the festive season as there is an excess of rubbish to be disposed of.

Related