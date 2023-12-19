Wexford farmers can expect payments from today

The Minister for Agriculture today announced payments have commenced issuing to farmers under the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

Payments under this scheme are to provide financial support for tillage farmers to increase soil organic carbon levels by chopping and incorporating straw from cereal crops.

Payments totaling €7.3 million have commenced issuing under the 2023 Tillage Incentive Scheme to 2,626 farmers.”

The Tillage Incentive Scheme was introduced in 2022 as part of a package of supports, in response to the war in Ukraine.

The Scheme was introduced to encourage farmers to sow additional eligible tillage crops to help reduce the dependency on imported animal feed materials.

Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme payments have also commenced.

These payments further build on the range of support schemes available for beef farmers.

It provides support to beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd.

It is important to note that payments may take up to five days to reach farmers accounts.

Farmers wishing to contact the department regarding any of the above payments, can ring the Direct Payments Helpline at 057-8674422.

