SDLP assembly member is suspended for making trip to Wexford Park

It has been reported that SDLP assembly member, Justin McNulty, has been suspended after leaving Stormont early on Saturday to manage Laois GAA club in their clash against Wexford.
South East Radio news had reported that as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Mr McNulty was to attend the vote in Stormont at 1pm and was then due to attend Chadwicks Wexford Park at 6pm.
Labour Party spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Brendan Howlin, had speculated that there had been talks of getting a helicopter for Mr. McNulty.
Justin McNulty, who was appointed as Laois manager last October, attended the first sitting of the NI Assembly on Saturday but left before proceedings ended to make the drive to Wexford.
He was on the sideline when his team took on Wexford in Division Four of the National League at 18:00 local time where Laois won by 10 points.
The SDLP confirmed in a statement that he has now been suspended.