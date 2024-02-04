SDLP assembly member is suspended for making trip to Wexford Park

It has been reported that SDLP assembly member, Justin McNulty, has been suspended after leaving Stormont early on Saturday to manage Laois GAA club in their clash against Wexford.

South East Radio news had reported that as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Mr McNulty was to attend the vote in Stormont at 1pm and was then due to attend Chadwicks Wexford Park at 6pm.

Labour Party spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Brendan Howlin, had speculated that there had been talks of getting a helicopter for Mr. McNulty.