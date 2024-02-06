Garda Stations throughout Co. Wexford see reduced Garda staffing levels

A number of rural Garda Station throughout Co. Wexford have seen reduced Garda staffing levels, however the majority of major towns saw an increase.

The latest figures released by the Department of Justice show Bunclody Garda Station went from 9 Gardaí 10 years ago to 4 in 2023. Courtown Harbour went from 4 in 2014 to 1 now.

Meanwhile, nationally the total number of Garda stations without a permanent dedicated Garda rose to 48 last year including Blackwater and Oulart which went from 2 to zero in the last 10 years. The country’s largest Garda station – Henry Street in Limerick – had its staffing level increased by 12 to 294.

Updated figures on Garda staffing levels show there was a net reduction of 154 in frontline Gardaí across the network of almost 570 Garda stations last year – an overall decrease of about 1pc, which coincided with a record high of 169 resignations from the force.

The figures reveal that a total of 174 stations had fewer Gardaí at the end of December compared to the start of last year, while 95 stations recorded an increase in staffing levels.

Meanwhile Enniscorthy saw a rise with 60 staff members now compared to 23 10 years ago. Gorey also saw an increase of 14 and Wexford figures show their station now has 127 Gardaí this is compared to 84 Gardaí in 2014.

Rosslare Harbour also saw an increase with numbers going up from 7 to 11 in the last 10 years. New Ross went up from 42 to 53.

