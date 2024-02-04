Wexford Lotto player becomes a millionaire

One Wexford Lotto player has scooped over €1 million in last night’s Lotto Plus Raffle draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Wallaces Costcutters in Wellingtonbridge on Friday 2nd February.

Players in the Wellingtonbridge area of Wexford are advised to carefully check their tickets today as one player now has a ticket worth €1,000,500.

A Lotto spokesperson said:

“The winner should sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. As soon as the winning ticket holder makes contact with our prize claims team, we will make arrangements for them to visit Lotto HQ to collect their prize.”The spokesperson added: “And of course, that wasn’t our only big winner in Saturday night’s draw. An online player in Wicklow matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win €53,638. A notification and email has been sent to the winner who should also contact our prize claims team.” As there was no outright winner of the €2,461,070 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Wednesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €2.8 million. Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.

