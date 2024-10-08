Two females arrested in Wexford Town

In a recent operation in Wexford Town, Gardaí from Unit D and Wexford Community Policing made a significant arrest while on patrol.

Officers observed two females acting suspiciously and approached them for questioning. Upon further investigation, the Gardaí conducted a search and discovered approximately €1,700 worth of suspected stolen goods in the women’s possession, as well as hidden nearby.

The two individuals were arrested and have been charged with multiple counts of theft and handling stolen goods. They are currently before the courts

Gardaí are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help keep communities safe.

