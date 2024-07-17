Eyesore in Enniscorthy

A demolition date for the remaining structures at the old Murphy Floods site in Enniscorthy has been set.

The former hotel burned down nineteen years ago, and since then, the town center site has remained abandoned, prompting public discussion and debate.

Last year, Wexford County Council acquired the site and its adjacent derelict properties.

Independent Councillor Jackser Owens told South East Radio News that the site is an eyesore

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Councillor Cathal Byrne said he’s been very vocal about this issue:

