Siptu members resume strike action in Gorey

SIPTU members employed at the National Advocacy Service have resumed strike action as part of a pay dispute

NAS provides assistance to more than 1,500 disabled people each year with in-person advocacy interventions

Pickets have been placed at NAS locations across the country including Gorey as part of the indefinite strike action

Regional Manager of NAS Micheál Walsh says all they want is the Labour Court recommendation to be implemented as it was in the pilots dispute

Speaking on Morning Mix Mr Walsh said only this will allow them to remove the picket line

Related