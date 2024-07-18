“Over Zealous” fire inspections in Wexford

Newly elected Independent Councillor Ray Shannon has expressed his concern regarding “Over Zealous” Fire inspections ahead of the Fleadh.

According to Mr Shannon the County Fire Officer has been visiting licenced premises and asking for major changes in their upkeep and suitability in their buildings.

This is coming at a time when publicans are already struggling with declining numbers and higher costs.

Mr Shannon brought the matter up at the last District meeting & he believes there wasn’t an issue upto now.

