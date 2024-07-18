Do Not Swim notice at Booley Bay Beach

Wexford County council are advising the public that “Do not swim” notices have been posted for Booley Bay Beach, Co. Wexford.

Sampling conducted as part of the Council’s normal monitoring of bathing water quality showed elevated levels of bacteria at Booley Bay Beach.

Following consultation with the HSE, the council have said it is necessary to issue “Do not swim” warning notices at the above beach in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health.

Further samples have been taken today and results are expected on Saturday 20th July, 2024 at which stage the bathing prohibition notices will be reviewed. In addition, the Council’s Environmental Technical Team are investigating the matter.

Members of the public are advised when visiting the above beach to please abide by the public notices advising against swimming.

Further updates will be issued through the media and via the Council’s website

https://wexfordcoco.ie/environment

More information on bathing water quality can be obtained on http://beaches.ie

