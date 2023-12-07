Back to News

Six Co. Wexford Animal Welfare Charities to get funding

AuthorAJ Walsh

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Six County Wexford Animal Welfare Charities have been awarded Government funding of €218,000.

Wexford SPCA will receive €98,375 while North Wexford SPCA will benefit from a grant worth €49,500. €33,906 will support the work of Seal Rescue Ireland and New Ross SPCA will receive €24,400. Ten Lives Cat Rescue based in Monamolin will receive €6,000 and Chipper’s Sanctuary in Gorey will receive €6,175.

Wexford TD James Browne, reacted to the announcement:

“Record funding has been awarded to animal welfare charities across County Wexford and the country. The announcement coincides with the third annual animal welfare awareness day. I want to commend all the volunteers and staff of these organisations who go above and beyond to take care of these animals. My Government colleagues and I recognise the great work being done by these charities in protecting, rescuing and taking care of animals. I am glad that this funding will make a significant difference to these six animal welfare organisations in County Wexford.”

