Six Co. Wexford Animal Welfare Charities to get funding

Six County Wexford Animal Welfare Charities have been awarded Government funding of €218,000.

Wexford SPCA will receive €98,375 while North Wexford SPCA will benefit from a grant worth €49,500. €33,906 will support the work of Seal Rescue Ireland and New Ross SPCA will receive €24,400. Ten Lives Cat Rescue based in Monamolin will receive €6,000 and Chipper’s Sanctuary in Gorey will receive €6,175.

Wexford TD James Browne, reacted to the announcement:

“Record funding has been awarded to animal welfare charities across County Wexford and the country. The announcement coincides with the third annual animal welfare awareness day. I want to commend all the volunteers and staff of these organisations who go above and beyond to take care of these animals. My Government colleagues and I recognise the great work being done by these charities in protecting, rescuing and taking care of animals. I am glad that this funding will make a significant difference to these six animal welfare organisations in County Wexford.”

