Social and affordable housing announced for Enniscorthy

Wexford County Council has given the go ahead for the construction of 75 social and affordable houses in Enniscorthy.

They are to be constructed on a site on the Milehouse Road with plans being advanced early in the new year.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Cathal Byrne, is hoping they will be fast tracked under new regulations:

“The Government have recently changed the process that Councils can apply for planning permission and funding for housing from a five point process to a single stage process. So I am urging the Council to avail of this single stage process.”

Related