Planning permission for 97 bed unit at Wexford General Hospital to be submitted in coming days

After a number of years waiting, planning permission for a 97 bed unit at Wexford General Hospital is to be submitted in the coming days.

The application includes a six storey 97-bed ward block, which includes three general wards, one specialist ward, occupational therapy and physiotherapy rooms, staff change facilities and additional ancillary accommodation.

Plans will also see changes to the layout of the Wexford General Hospital campus including, a new multi-storey car park as well as changes to the road layout and pedestrian entrances.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed the details related to an application for planning permission, which will soon be lodged to facilitate a 97-bed extension to Wexford General Hospital.

Minister Browne explained, “As a Minister of State, I am driven to ensure that the Government delivers for County Wexford. Following the fire in the hospital last March, my regular contact with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD and the HSE has focussed on investing further in Wexford’s healthcare services. I’m thrilled to confirm that in line with an announcement I made a month ago, planning permission will now be submitted in the coming days. The planning permission application will be lodged following significant pre-planning discussions with Wexford County Council to future proof the site for future development.

“The planning permission application will encompass a six storey 97-bed ward block, which includes three general wards, one specialist ward, occupational therapy and physiotherapy rooms, staff change facilities and additional ancillary accommodation. These are very positive developments for County Wexford. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure that this important hospital extension gets the green light for funding, prioritisation and statutory approvals throughout the process of its construction and engagement with Government departments and the HSE.

“I am also glad to see that the planning permission application will also make some changes to the layout of the Wexford General Hospital campus. Most notably, a new multi-storey car park is proposed. There will also be some changes to the road layout and upgrades to the pedestrian entrance on Old Hospital Road alongside changes to the location of the pedestrian entrance on Newtown Road. These are excellent upgrades that will ensure that access to the hospital is as smooth as possible.

Related