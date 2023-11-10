South East Animal Rescue don’t believe new measures introduced to improve dog control will be effective

South East Animal Rescue don’t believe new measures introduced to improve dog control nationwide will be effective.

Jackie Polsen from the local animal charity says increases of on-the-spot fines for serious offences to a maximum of 300 euro, and upgrades to local authority dog shelters as well as adding dogs to the restricted breeds list doesn’t go far enough.

Speaking to South East Radio News this morning Jackie explains what she believes enforcement need to be introduced and there is only one dog warden in Wexford. Out of €2m in finding for these measures €65,000 is going to Co. Wexford.

You can visit South East Animal Rescue here: https://southeastanimalrescue.com/

