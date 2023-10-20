South East Radio celebrates 34th birthday

South East Radio is proudly celebrating 34 years on the airways in Wexford.

South East Radio began broadcasting in County Wexford on the 20th of October 1989 from Custom House Quay, Wexford.

As the No 1 radio station in Wexford, with 2 out of 3 adults listening to South East Radio every week, it has been there to inform, educate, entertain, and connect with the County Wexford community for the past 34 years.

Because South East Radio is a local radio station for the people of County Wexford it aims to highlight, campaign, and champion the issues that matter most. The news team broadcast news stories as they unfold, with up-to-the-minute local, national, and international news being broadcast live each day.

The flagship Morning Mix program with Alan Corcoran keeps listeners informed, stimulated, and entertained while posing hard questions on behalf of listeners.

Phil Cawley’s breakfast slot has been there to wake up the South East every morning from 7am with a daily competition where listeners can bag up to €1,000 on ‘Cawleys Grand”.

Lunchtime with Lee Hynes and Drive Time with Jimmy Ryan get you through the day with all of the latest music and trivia. All the best in Country and Irish from 6pm to 8pm with Tony Kehoe, while Julie McCracken presents ‘The Late Zone’ every evening from 9pm.

Alan Maguire keeps you company at the weekend while Michael Doyle connects with the farming community for ‘Farming Forum’ and with members of the community on a broader scale for ‘I Remember’ every Saturday.

All of your business news is brought to you by Karl Fitzpatrick, who has exclusively interviewed Richard Branson for his show ‘Business Matters’ which is broadcast every Saturday morning.

South East Radio is about community spirit, and to harness that spirit, the station has a Community Diary for local announcements and charity events, and along with Bereavement Notices, it ensures that the listener is kept informed of local activity.

