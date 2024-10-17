South East Radio marks significant broadcasting milestone

At 3pm on Friday the 20th of October 1989, history was made, with the launch of Co. Wexford’s first licensed local radio station – South East Radio. Thirty-five years later and South East Radio is this week preparing to celebrate three and a half decades of being “your voice in Co. Wexford.”

Since its inception, South East Radio has been at the heart of our community, providing a trusted voice for breaking news, entertainment, and local stories that resonate with listeners across the region.

South East Radio, is an important companion for over seventy-three thousand people across Co. Wexford every week. Whether keeping you informed with up-to-the-minute news, our award-winning mid-morning talk show Morning Mix, local sports, or playing your favourite hits, the radio station has remained committed to quality and professional broadcasting tailored for our local community. The latest independent listenership figures (published by Ipsos/MRBI in August 2024) confirm just how loyal our listeners are, with South East Radio increasing its market share by two percent, recording the highest market share in Leinster once again.

Over the past thirty-five years Co. Wexford has experienced many significant news and sports events from the severe flooding in Wexford Town in 2009, to the battle to save Wexford General Hospital from being downgraded, to the opening of the National Opera House and Wexford’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Final win in 1996, all moments which have shaped the county’s identity and important events which South East Radio brought to life and into your kitchen, living room, car and your mobile device via our app.

During the Covid 19 Global Pandemic and severe weather events, such as Hurricane Ophelia, South East Radio was essential listening for live latest updates on these breaking events.

South East Radio’s Managing Director, Eamonn Buttle, said: “South East Radio is proud to be a cornerstone of the Co. Wexford community. We have always strived to bring the best in local content, and our success is a testament to the loyalty of our listeners, the dedication of our staff, and the support of local businesses and community organisations. As we celebrate this anniversary, we are excited to continue delivering the news, sport, music, and entertainment that matter most to the people of Co. Wexford.”

With a dedicated team of professionals, some of whom have been on-air from day one including presenters Tony Kehoe, Alan McGuire and our Sales Manager Marion Barry, South East Radio has earned a reputation as the trusted voice of the community, bringing people closer to the stories in our area.

Looking ahead to the next thirty-five years the radio station is committed to embracing new technologies while staying true to its roots. With plans to further enhance its digital presence through social media, podcasts and live streaming, the radio station is poised to continue evolving.

For more information about South East Radio’s 35th anniversary visit www.southeastradio.ie or tune in live on 95.6FM.

