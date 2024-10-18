Further funding confirmed for Flood Works in Seaview, Bastardstown, Kilmore

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that a further allocation of €657,338 has been granted towards flood mitigation works and coastal protection at Seaview, Bastardstown, Kilmore.

“Today’s funding announcement will protect the third section of road, spanning 145 metres. Full height rock armour will be constructed to protect houses to the east of the coastline. I’m delighted to confirm funding approval for these works, which will bring a huge amount of relief to the affected residents.

“For some years, I have been advocating for the residents of Seaview. Cllr Lisa McDonald and Wexford County Council have worked on developing proposals to adequately protect the coastline and affected homes at Seaview. Last June €668,921 was allocated towards flood works in Seaview, Bastardstown.

