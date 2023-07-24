South East Radio responds to Wexford GAA statement

South East Radio’s News Editor has responded to Wexford GAA’s statement issued on Friday.

Wexford GAA’s Statement was as follows:

“We note the content in respect of Wexford GAA broadcast on the Morning Mix Show on South East Radio on Wednesday last, 19 July 2023. We vehemently dispute the claims that were made on the programme. Our request for a right of reply to this interview was denied by South East Radio. We have written to South East Radio to request a meeting to discuss this matter.

We remain available to meet privately with Dr. Bowe and to have that meeting facilitated by a third-party agreeable to both Dr. Bowe and Wexford GAA.”

Alan Corcoran, News Editor and Presenter/Producer of South East Radio’s ‘Morning Mix’ response to the above statement is as follows:

” Firstly, I can confirm that Wexford GAA was afforded a right of reply by me personally.

Due to the rapidly evolving nature of this story last week, in everyone’s best interest, including that of our listeners we believe that the appropriate format for a Right of Reply was to invite both parties into studio to discuss the matter live on air.

Dr. Bowe accepted the invitation, however Wexford GAA declined, stating that the County Committee agreed unanimously that this is a private matter upon which an on-air debate is not appropriate.

South East Radio’s offer of this right of reply remains open to Wexford GAA”