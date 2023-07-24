HIQA report finds mixed levels of non-compliance at Wexford General Hospital ED

HIQA has released inspection reports on seven acute hospitals.

The health service watchdog reported good levels of compliance in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Mallow General Hospital in Cork, Roscommon University Hospital and St. Camillus Hospital in Limerick.

However, inspectors found partial compliance in the emergency department at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, and mixed levels of non-compliance at the EDs in both Wexford General Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

In Wexford General, inspectors reported patients being cared for on trolleys and chairs in the open corridors of the busy emergency department were not afforded privacy and dignity.