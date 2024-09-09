Sports funding announced for Wexford Sports Partnerships

It has been announced today that €5 million in Funding is to be awarded to Local Sports Partnerships and Active Disability Ireland in 2024.

The announcement was made today by the Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin, and the Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne.

Overall the investments will drive a broad range of projects that will encourage participation in physical activities.

In particular the funding will benefit underprivileged areas, women, and people with disabilities.

Over €111,000 will be awarded to the 29 Wexford Sports Partnerships, which will be spent on measures to improve access to sports in the County.

The areas of focus include community sports and physical activity hubs, education and training hubs with volunteer supports as a priority and sports measures for disadvantaged communities to support the National Sports Policy and National Physical Activity Plan.

Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne said:

“The Olympics and Paralympics have provided us with so many memorable sporting moments over the last few weeks but ultimately, involvement in sport begins at the grassroots and that is why it is so important for us to support the valuable work of our Local Sports Partnerships and Active Disability Ireland.

Everyone, of every ability, should enjoy the right to participate in sport and this €5 million allocation from the Dormant Accounts Fund represents a significant milestone in our efforts to make sport accessible to all members of our community.”

